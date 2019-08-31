Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Famed Backside In Slow Motion Video Clip

Pamela Alexandra often takes to popular social media site Instagram to show off her famed figure in racy outfits, particularly swimsuits. The Instagram model enjoys getting her followers’ pulses racing while donning thong bikini bottoms and tight-fitting dresses.

On Friday, the model shared a short video clip with her followers that focused on her ample booty as she walked over to a bush full of orange fruits to pick one to eat. The 30-year-old wears a black bodysuit featuring gold decorative details and a low-cut neckline, showing off her busty assets. The skimpy material leaves plenty of skin on display as it includes cut outs around her belly and across her chest. The bodysuit is tucked into tight, see-through orange pants that are open and flowing at the bottom.

As the video rolls in slow motion, the model’s followers can see her walking up to the bush from behind. They get the perfect view of her curvy backside, exposed by the thong bodysuit, in addition to her curvy legs and hips. When the social influencer arrives at the bush, the camera begins filming normally and captures her picking off one of the fruits and taking a bite. She quickly makes a surprised face, having realized that the fruit is very sour and not edible, before throwing it off to the side.

“I wasn’t expecting this. It’s so sour,” Pamela can be heard saying before the camera cuts.

The model completed the sexy outfit with her blonde curls flowing freely around her face and down her chest and back. She wears black eyeliner and mascara and adds a dark red gloss to highlight her lips while accessorizing with a couple of gold and silver pendant necklaces.

The blonde bombshell’s 2.5 million followers went crazy for the short clip, leaving her over 40,000 likes in the first day of being posted in addition to more than a thousand comments. The video also had almost 150,000 views. She captioned the post with a cheeky message to her followers, telling them that forbidden fruits taste the best. Many of her fans referenced this caption in their comments.

“Yup @pamelaalexandra you are the sweetest forbidden fruit,” one Instagram user commented.

“Ughhhhhh i wish i had your body,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Wow, you are beautiful I love you,” one more social media user chimed in.

Fans of the stunning model can find more racy photos on her Instagram page.