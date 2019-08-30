Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Blasts ‘Paedos, Molesters And Furries’ Trying To Join LGBTQ+ Community

Yahoo News reports that Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, took to Twitter in a now-deleted thread to attack pedophiles and child molesters that are purportedly trying to use the LGBTQ+ movement to excuse their actions. Paris, who says she identifies as bisexual, claims that such pedophiles are not a part of the LGBTQ+ movement.

“Apparently paedos, molesters and furries are trying to become apart of the lgbtq+, saying they were ‘born this way’ as an excuse,” she wrote. “IDK how others feel but I personally don’t condone f***ing children or animals at all and will NOT consider you my brother or sister.”

“I should add before y’all attack me on this, there are zoophiles that identify as furries and do the whole thing,” she added.

Paris’ comments come in the wake of the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse her father of sexually abusing them as children. Although the bombshell documentary has received praise from some, others — including Michael’s fans — believe that the accusations are false and made with the intention of profiting off desecrating the King of Pop’s legacy.

Per The Inquisitr, a conversation between Marlon Brando and Michael recently surfaced and will be discussed in the final episode of the podcast Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson. The transcript of the conversation was reportedly verified as authentic and the talk involved Brando pressing Jackson about human emotions as well as his sexuality. According to Brando, he believed that Jackson was detached from reality and “living in a never-never land.”

.@pod_stories has unearthed a 1994 interview between Marlon Brando & Jackson prosecutors. The transcript holds information that has never come to light, and will be revealed this Sunday in the final episode of #TelephoneStories, only on @hearluminary.https://t.co/j1yvlAvCg4 — Ninth Planet Audio (@NinthPlanetAud) August 29, 2019

The New York Post reports that Jackson told Brando he does not have any friends his own age, and even claimed that he didn’t like people his own age. When Brando pressed him as to why that was the case, Jackson reportedly began to cry.

“With this mode of behavior that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids,” Brando said.

The late actor suggested that Michael’s refusal to answer his question was because he was “frightened” to answer him.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Michael’s name was quietly removed the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Although MTV did not release a statement on the matter, the channel received pressure to remove the star’s name in light of the allegations against him from Robson and Safechuck.