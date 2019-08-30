‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Bares It All In NSFW Photo

Model Brennan Black held nothing back in her latest social media update. The beauty posed nude for a photoshoot that left nothing to the imagination.

In the NSFW post on Instagram, Black sat on the floor with her back to the camera. Completely naked, the model leaned on both hands and looked to the side. With her legs outstretched, the photo captured Black’s lean physique.

Also on display was the model’s round booty and slender waist. The beauty’s smooth skin looked flawless in the light. Black wore her hair back in a ponytail braid, and she appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup. A single lily was placed on the floor by one of her hands to add a chic touch to the snap. Filtered and softened with sepia tones, the photo exuded an air of femininity.

In the caption, Black said that yesterday had been good to her. Fans were quick to reply that she was making their day good by sharing the snap with them.

Other admirers told Black she looked “amazing” and “perfect.”

It seems the model is committed to getting the perfect shot. In an interview with Naluda magazine she said she would do “anything” she was asked to do to “get the shot.”

Black is known for sharing photos that show plenty of skin. This summer has seen the Texas-born beauty modeling some beautiful bikinis and lingerie.

When asked about her favorite aspect of modeling, Black said traveling to different locations was exciting, but not her favorite part.

“Portraying different characters in front of the camera lens is my favorite part about modeling!” she said. She added that while modeling could be somewhat demanding when it came to staying fit and meeting nutritional goals, it paid off as she has been able to expand her career over the years.

Black said she been modeling since she was just 11 years old. She commented that during her first photoshoot, she knew she wanted to become a model because she felt a “fire” in her heart from the excitement she felt.

When asked for any advice she would give to young women looking to break into the business, she said that being willing to take chances was important.

“Make conscious choices every day that align your actions with your values and ambitions. Never regret anything, take all the chances and risk that come along,” she said.

Fans wanting to keep up with Black can follow her Instagram account.