Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Barely-There Knitted Bikini On Instagram

The 'Maxim' hottie poured out of an impossibly tiny black bikini in her latest APM Monaco photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl Olivia Culpo put on a very seductive display in one of her latest Instagram photo shares, The Daily Mail is reporting. The 27-year-old hottie reminded everyone why she’s a swimsuit model by slipping into a minuscule black bikini to pose for a sweltering photoshoot that had everyone eyeing her shapely chest.

Uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the new pics saw Olivia rocking the teeniest bikini top, an outrageously low-cut number that could barely contain her busty assets. The 2012 Miss Universe winner paired the scanty item with a knitted overlay in a matching black color, adding an air of sophistication to her otherwise racy look.

According to The Daily Mail, the steamy photos were part of a new promotional campaign that Olivia shot for prestigious jewelry brand APM Monaco. The gorgeous supermodel sported an entire collection of dazzling gold jewelry, which rendered her sizzling look all the more enticing.

Her impressive bling included a delicate necklace adorned with chunky square-shaped beads, matching drop-down earrings, and a set of three bracelets featuring the same beaded details. In addition, the dark-haired beauty rocked a chic cuff ear piercing, one that mirrored the multi-banded ring sparkling on her finger.

Olivia Culpo is the epitome of summer glam as she models sexy black knit bikini with gold jewelry https://t.co/lwXXXmZ2WO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 30, 2019

Olivia looked like a snack in the daring yet elegant get-up. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed a whole lot of cleavage in the dangerously plunging bikini top, nearly popping out of the barely-there piece. The itty-bitty number boasted thin spaghetti straps that beautifully framed her generous decolletage. Semi-sheer mesh inserts lined the ultra-revealing neckline, drawing even further attention to Olivia’s deep cleavage.

As skimpy as the bikini top was, the bottoms brought a contrasting note to the provocative ensemble. Olivia wore high-waist briefs that covered a large portion of her lower body, accentuating her remarkably taut waistline. The same mesh inserts embellished the bikini bottoms as well, teasing Olivia’s toned midriff through the gauzy fabric.

The pièce de résistance of Olivia’s beach apparel was undoubtedly the knitted overlay that completed her sexy look. The eye-catching item appeared to be thigh-skimming, suggesting that it could function as a beach minidress.

The garment featured a large peephole pattern that completely exposed Olivia’s insane bikini body, offering a copious view of her glowing tan. At the same time, the piece had an outrageously low-cut neckline that ended well below the tiny bikini top.

Just like her bling and outfit, Olivia’s glam was also up to par. The ravishing Model Squad alum accentuated her pretty features with shimmering bronze-toned eye shadow, a dramatic cat-eye makeup, and a glossy lipstick.

The gorgeous brunette pulled back her raven tresses in a tight, sleek bun. Her flawless white manicure added contrast to her all-black apparel.

The latest update comes just three days after Olivia shared another photo that saw her wearing APM Monaco. In that particular snapshot, the model flaunted her ample cleavage in a clingy nude dress while sporting glamorous jewelry by the Monaco-based fashion brand, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Fans who want to see more of Olivia and her spectacular photoshoots can follow the supermodel on Instagram.