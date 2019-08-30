Ana Cheri Spills Out Of Bikini Top While Tugging Bottoms In Beach Snap

Ana Cheri thrilled her fans with a stunning beach sunset photo Thursday.

In the post, the fitness model stood on the beach while the sun lit up the sky behind her. She wore a velvet pink, string bikini that showed off her fabulous figure. The bikini top was a classic triangle top with a halter strap, and it barely covered Ana’s chest. Most of her chest was visible and viewers could also see a bit of underboob. The beauty tugged at the strings on her bikini bottoms, which rode up her curvy hips. Ana’s trim waistline and toned thighs were visible as she struck a pose for the camera. Her bronze skin reflected the glowing colors of the sky, creating a dazzling silhouette.

Ana tossed her hair over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sexy pout. Her face was perfectly made up with a dark brow and a pink lip. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces and gold hoop earrings.

In the post, Ana teased her fans by asking them if they were ready for more beach photos.

“Of course who wouldn’t be ready to see all your amazing Beach photos. This picture is amazingly Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Oh dang wat a Beauty,” another admirer said.

One follower told Ana she was an “angel in the sunset,” and another wrote that there were simply “no words.”

“Oh wow! You are so incredibly beautiful,” one fan wrote with a smiley emoji with heart eyes.

One admirer told Ana she was so beautiful she could never take a bad photo. That seems to be the case, as Ana always looks fantastic in the photos she shares.

Men were not the only ones commenting on the post. A few women said that it was their goal to have a body like Ana’s.

Loading...

Ana likes to inspire women to achieve a fit and curvy body. She sells workout programs through her company, Cheri Fit. The site also sells athletic apparel for men and women. The beauty also shares some of her favorite exercises in her Instagram Stories.

Fitness is a passion the stunner shares with husband, Ben Moreland. Together they operate the Be More Athletics gym in Los Angeles. Ben is a personal trainer, and sometimes he is the one behind the camera taking the photos of Ana.

Those not wanting to miss any of Ana’s beach photos can follow her Instagram account.