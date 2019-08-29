Australian Stunner Emily Sears Sizzles In Curve-Hugging Peach Dress In Vegas

Emily Sears definitely knows how to do Vegas right.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on Instagram know, Emily regularly stuns in a number of sexy outfits, and she has no problem showing off her toned and tanned figure to her loyal fans. The social media star is currently in Las Vegas where she appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time there. Yesterday, the Australian stunner shared a photo of herself at the famed Palms Resort where she posed, looking like a million bucks.

In the sexy new shot, the model strikes a pose in her bathroom at the upscale hotel. She looks dressed to impress in a curve-hugging peach dress that fits her like a glove and hugs every single inch of her fit figure. The NSFW ensemble features a low-cut back that also showcases her toned back.

Emily’s face and hair look just as stunning as her body does as she wears her long, blond locks down and curled and off to one side of her head. She also wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with blush, mascara, highlighter, eyeliner, and eye shadow. She holds a gray clutch in her hand and shows off her toned stems in a pair of insanely high leopard heels.

The photo has only been live on Sears’ account for a short time, but it’s earned her a lot of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 35,000 likes in addition to 460-plus comments. While some fans took to the photo to let Emily know that she looks picture-perfect, many others gushed over her amazing figure. A few other fans simply dropped a line to let Sears know that they are big fans.

“Beautiful and lovely dress and lovely legs,” one Instagram user wrote on the post.

“Sweetie, looking very gorgeous…” another follower raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Looking too good not to go out,” one more chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Emily posted another sexy shot for her loyal fans. In the gorgeous shot, the model tagged herself in Los Angeles, California, where she appeared to be in a hotel room, looking absolutely amazing while wearing her long, highlighted locks down and curled as well as a face full of gorgeous makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, and highlighter. She also donned a pair of headphones on the top of her head as she looked off into the distance with a serious look on her face.

To complete the look, Emily wore a tiny black tank top and went pant-less in the photo, covering her NSFW parts with her shirt. That photo racked up over 700 comments.