Kylie Jenner Rocks Considerable Cleavage As She Rests On Cement Steps In A Sexy Black Dress

On August 29, Kylie Jenner took a break from her busy day as a beauty mogul to plunk herself down on a staircase of cement steps. She probably had a bit of a hard time sinking into her pose since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was wearing a very tight, very short black dress.

As seen via her semi-exposed chest, the youngest Jenner-Kardashian still rocked tan marks from her recent birthday jaunt on a yacht in Europe. She also showed major cleavage in the glamorous, square-necked garment.

While her long-sleeved frock — which gave her 143.1 million Instagram fans a good look at her bare legs and her taut thighs — was probably not the most comfortable garment to wear, her shoes were. In fact, Kylie wore Adidas Originals, as she mentioned in her caption.

While her feet were firmly planted in the black sneakers with their green accents and white soles, the 22-year-old hid her eyes behind trendy black shades. She had her hand on her head as she leaned toward a black railing. Her hair was parted in the middle, and she appeared to have added a bit of lipstick to brighten up her pretty face.

Within about a half-hour of being uploaded, Kylie’s latest Instagram snap earned her nearly a million likes. She was also gifted with a large assortment of comments attached to this memorable Thursday post.

“You are the most beautiful lady in the world,” remarked one admirer, adding two fire emoji for effect.

“You deserve so much love and kindness I hope you’re enjoying your day, I love u,” stated another fan, who put up an angel emoji and a pink heart emoji to prove her point.

“Nice, Pretty, Gorgeous always,” spouted another commenter, who apparently couldn’t say enough nice things about Kylie.

Earlier this week, the billionaire entrepreneur was photographed by the paparazzi, as reported by The Daily Mail via The Inquisitr.

At the time, Kylie was accompanied by her daughter, Stormi Webster, as well as her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her dear friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. During the outing, which was said to be a luncheon retreat, Kylie, Stormi, and Stassie all wore black outfits while Kendall wore black pants, a white shirt, and an olive green jacket.

Apparently, Kylie and her posse were out to have a good time on dry land after the busy celebrity spent so much time at sea earlier this month.

To see more of Kylie Jenner no matter where she is and no matter what she happens to be doing, check in on her social media accounts on a regular basis.