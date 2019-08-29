Farrah Abraham Horrifies Instagram In Latest Video, Fans Beg Her To Quit The Plastic Surgery

Farrah Abraham appears to have caused a major stir on Instagram. The former Teen Mom OG star has been open about her love of cosmetic surgery – while many celebrities will face allegations of going under the knife, this star doesn’t get accused. Farrah is out and proud about the decisions she’s made, but it looks like her followers have other thoughts.

Farrah has been in Italy. The star and her daughter seem to have been enjoying the perks of Venice as the city’s film festival kicks off, with Farrah marking her travels via an Instagram video. The video ticked boxes for seeing Farrah and 10-year-old daughter Sophia on a canal, although fans have been proving less into the scenic setting and more focused on Farrah’s face.

“Omg leave your face alone geez,” one fan wrote.

One of the most upvoted comments begged the star to give up cosmetic procedures with a mention that Farrah’s “cheeks looks like they are about to pop.”

The comment received over 329 likes.

“Imagine what she’s gonna look like when she’s older. Not even 30 and she’s destroyed her face,” a fan wrote with 173 others agreeing.

“I’ve been off social media for a while, I almost didn’t even recognize your new face,” another added.

While comments did also come in regarding Sophia wearing makeup, the most upvoted comments were undeniably honing in on Farrah’s face.

“Yo what’s up with the cheek bones?? Why is she going so hard with that??? She needs to stop,” a fan exclaimed.

Farrah was also told to “remove” what one fan assumed were cheek implants, with another querying whether the star was in pain as a result of having undergone so many procedures. Some positive comments were left over the mother-and-daughter bonding moment, but this wasn’t one Instagram update that came with an overly positive response.

Loading...

Farrah’s love of surgery is nothing new. Back in 2012, the star was making E Online‘s headlines for just this. With a social media account that semi-regularly features mentions of clinic visits and videos of cosmetic butt injections, it’s clear that Farrah has a love of alterations (and she isn’t afraid to show it). Clearly, though, it looks like fans of the Nebraska native have been somewhat horrified by her latest appearance.

Despite the backlash, Farrah’s update did rack up the likes: over 4,700 were clocked in the space of 21 hours.

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. Farrah left the franchise earlier this year. Farrah has 2.2 million Instagram followers.