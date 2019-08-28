Sierra Skye Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Black Bikini: ‘Always Causin’ A Lil Trouble’

Sierra Skye is “always causing’ a lil trouble” by her own admittance, and her most recent Instagram update reflects that. On Wednesday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking her favorite type of clothing — a bikini — that puts her incredibly taut figure on full display, to the delight of her fans.

The photo shows Sierra leaning against a white wall as she rocks a tiny black two-piece bikini that features a triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, while its cups leave quite a bit of her cleavage exposed, helping accentuate her busty physique. Sierra teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that sit high on her sides and low at the front, showcasing her wide hips while highlighting the model’s toned abs. According to one of the tags the model included with her post, the bikini she has on is by White Fox Boutique, an Australian brand of swimwear that Sierra often promotes on her Instagram feed.

In addition to her sexy bikini, Sierra is also striking a sultry pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. With one leg in front of the other and one arm up on the wall, the model is shown creating a perfect “S” shape with her body.

Sierra is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly pursed. The model is wearing her blonde highlighted hair up in a ponytail, while two loose strands of her at the front help frame her face. Sierra appears to be wearing a little black mascara on her lashes, and some gloss, which gives her lips extra plumpness and shine.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sierra shared with her impressive 4 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 55,000 likes within just one hour of being posted. The same timeframe also brought on upward of 500 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the bombshell flocked to the comments section to rave about the model’s incredible figure and beauty while expressing their admiration for her.

“You badddd,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“You are damn beautiful,” another fan raved, including a series of heart emoji at the end of the message.

“I love you so much,” yet a third user remarked, echoing the overall sentiment of the commenters.