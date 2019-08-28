Ashley Alexiss’ Instagram Followers Can’t Get Enough Of Her Curves In Sexy Lingerie Snap

Ashley Alexiss has been heating up Instagram with her enviable curves and racy snaps featuring her in skimpy bikinis and lingerie. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model took to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing in a lingerie outfit that flattered her figure perfectly.

In the photo, the 28-year-old poses with her side to the camera as she’s caught in the middle of flipping her hair back. She stands slightly crouched dressed in a full-bodied lingerie outfit that includes a black bodysuit, garter belt, and sexy black lace stockings. The tight-fitting bodysuit pushes up the model’s busty chest and flatters her small waist and curvy hips. The angle of the photo also allows her followers a glimpse of her ample backside.

The blonde bombshell was captured with her long, blonde tresses worn loose and flying over her head as she whipped them backward with a huge smile on her face. The lace of the bodice and stockings gave the outfit a sensual touch that didn’t require any extra accessories.

In the caption of the model’s latest snap, she tells her followers that life is short and that they should make every hair flip “fabulous.”

Ashley’s 1.8 million followers left almost 25,000 likes on the photo in the first day of being posted in addition to dozens of comments complimenting her on her flawless figure and expressing how much they loved her. Many resorted simply to leaving comments filled with a variety of emoji, from fire icons to hearts and heart-eyed smileys.

“That’s an awesome pic,” one Instagram user commented, following up with three fire emoji.

“Obsessed with this and you,” another follower complimented the model.

“Sassy hair flips forever!!!!!” yet one other fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time the model has posted a stunning photo of herself dressed in sexy lingerie. Just last week, Ashley posted an Instagram photo featuring her in a different style of lingerie, which included a separate top and bottom that left a tease of her tummy exposed. The intricate lace design of the top and bottom flattered the model as she knelt with her legs spread for the snap. Throwing her head back and pushing forward her cleavage, the model ran one hand through her slightly curled hair and left the other to support her weight.

The model’s fans showed the same level of excitement in the comments section as they do with most of her Instagram posts, writing that she looked “hot” and “unreal.”