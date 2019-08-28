Lenny Kravitz, 55, Shows Off Toned Body In Unbuttoned Shirt On MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Lenny Kravitz, 55, was one of many huge names who attended the MTV Video Music Awards this week in Newark, New Jersey.

The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rockstar attended the red carpet and proved that age is just a number. Kravitz rocked a double denim number with an unbuttoned shirt and bootleg jeans. He paired the look with white shoes, a bold necklace with a large gold pendant, and sunglasses. His toned inked arms were on display as well as his rock hard abs, which he is never shy to show off.

On Instagram, the “Dig In” hitmaker shared a shot of him on the carpet, where he is pulling a chilled out, laid back pose, making it look effortless to be that cool.

Within 17 hours, the post racked up over 52,000 likes, proving to be popular with his followers.

“Always the coolest boy anywhere. Always,” Courtney Love wrote.

“Only LK can accessorize his abs and look that good,” another user shared.

“So intensely the coolest with a peaceful, beautiful, and spirit. Your music is AMAZING. God bless you Lenny,” a third account insisted.

“U don’t age,” a fourth fan mentioned.

“Looking fine as always,” a fifth follower commented.

On the night, Kravitz was nominated for Best Rock. In 1993, he took home a Moonman trophy for Best Male Video for “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

At the Grammy Awards, Lenny Kravitz holds the record for the most wins in the category of Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. He achieved these honors for “Fly Away,” “American Woman,” “Again,” and “Dig In,” according to the Grammy Awards website.

Since the release of his debut album, Let Love Rule, in 1989, he has released many multi-platinum records — Are You Gonna Go My Way, 5, Mama Said, and Lenny.

Last year, Lenny released his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration. The album peaked at No. 2 in Italy, No. 3 in Germany and Switzerland, No. 19 in the U.K. and No. 43 in the U.S. He is currently in the middle of a world tour to support this latest record, and the tour goes by the same name.

In 1987, Kravitz married actress Lisa Bonet. In 1993, they divorced. In 1988, they had their only child, Zoe Kravitz, who is an established actress, model, and musician.

On Spotify, Lenny currently has over 5.4 million monthly listeners.

Aside from music, he also acts. He played the role of Nurse John in Precious, James Holloway in The Butler, and Roland Crane in Star.

To keep up with Lenny’s busy career, follow his Instagram account for more.