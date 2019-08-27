‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Flaunts Perky Derriere In Tiny Swimsuit While On A Jet Ski

Haley Kalil is currently in the Bahamas creating some epic memories, and she wouldn’t want to keep them from her loyal Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a swimsuit that shows off her killer curves, to the delight of her followers.

In the photo, the former Miss Minnesota is up on a jet ski in the incredible turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea as she wears what could either a black two-piece bathing suit or a monokini. The 27-year-old beauty is standing on the watercraft with her back to the camera, which partially covers the front of her swimsuit. The suit appears to consist of a regular bikini bra with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, though a piece of fabric is seen on the front, which could be a part of the monokini or just thick a front bow that hangs onto her stomach.

The bottom part of the suit sits high on her back while featuring a thong cut, which puts the model’s perky derriere on full display. As the caption she included with her post indicated, Kalil was in the Bahamas shooting a campaign with Swimsuits for All, an online retailer for women’s swimwear that specializes in sizes 4 and up.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 275,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,500 likes and upwards of 25 comments within about an hour of being posted. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Perfection!!” one user wrote.

“Looking great,” another one added.

While Kalil dreamed of being a model as a little girl, she wasn’t sure she had what it took. She participated in a few beauty pageants, and that experience gave her the confidence to seek out a modeling agency. However, a rep told her she would need to be a “couple of inches taller and a couple of inches smaller,” she told The New York Post.

So, she changed career paths and went to St. Cloud University, where she double-majored in biomedical science and psychology, with a minor in chemistry, according to the report. Kalil was working as an immunology lab tech and planning to take the MCAT when she spotted a casting call for Sports Illustrated on Instagram.

She went on to win the competition — an honor she shared with 2019 cover girl Camille Kostek — and was featured as a rookie in the 2019 issue.