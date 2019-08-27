‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Curves In A Skintight Bodysuit And Sexy Daisy Dukes

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” is showing off why she has earned her title in a sexy new Instagram post. Yanet Garcia went casual for this one, but her followers seemed to think she looked hotter than ever.

Oftentimes, Yanet shares photos showing herself on the television set of her day job wearing sultry ensembles. She often wears short dresses, midriff-baring outfits, or skintight leggings. However, on Tuesday, she went a different route.

Yanet’s latest Instagram post shows her looking relaxed, happy, and casual. She is wearing insanely tiny Daisy Duke shorts along with a form-fitting white bodysuit. Yanet is all smiles as she poses in the perfect position to flaunt all of her notorious curves and her fans are going crazy over this look.

Yanet has both of her hands tucked into the front pockets of her short shorts, a move that would appear to tug the waistband down just a touch. She is photographed from the side, with one leg bent slightly, which shows off her athletic legs and curvy booty.

The bodysuit that the gorgeous Mexican native is wearing is rather low-cut in the front to reveal a fair amount of cleavage and it hugs her torso to showcase her curves and slim waist. Yanet has her hair styled into two long braids and she appears to have on some gold, strappy sandals.

More than 11 million people follow Yanet on Instagram and it is posts like this new one that keeps them coming back. Within the first 45 minutes or so that the photo had been on Yanet’s page, it had already received 160,000 likes. In addition to that, nearly 1,000 people commented. The model, actress, and television presenter’s fans clearly loved this look.

On Monday, The Inquisitr shared that Yanet had hit the gym for an intense workout. She works hard for that booty that garners so much attention and these short shorts flaunted her notorious, impressive achievements.

Yanet shared a similarly casual look via her Instagram page a few days ago. The Inquisitr shared details on the photo, which showed her wearing sneakers and a pink sweater along with short Daisy Dukes that seemed to be a lighter shade of blue than what fans can see in this new snap.

Whether she is wearing a tiny bikini, eye-popping shorts and a skintight bodysuit, or something else, Yanet Garcia gets pulses racing. Her millions of followers go wild over every photo she shares and by the looks of things, this one is quickly becoming a favorite.