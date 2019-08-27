Bebe Rexha Shows Off Booty In See-Through Metallic Dress On MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Bebe Rexha attended the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet and posed in an eye-catching see-through metallic silver dress.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress matched her heels with her garment and flaunted her booty while getting photographed. She styled her hair up and looked confident in front of the photographers. In some shots, her derriere was on full display, an asset which she is known for.

Before the ceremony had even started, it was announced Rexha and The Chainsmokers won Best Dance for the collaboration, “Call You Mine.”

Bebe took to Twitter to thank her “Rexhars” for voting for her in the category.

“Ahhhhhh Rexhars we diddd it thank you @MTV @vmas let’s gooo @TheChainsmokers,” she wrote in a tweet.

Her loyal fans didn’t only vote but opened up Twitter to express how great she looked.

“That booty tho,” one user tweeted.

“Look at her confidence! I LIVE for this! keep rocking mama you look beautiful!” another mentioned in a tweet.

“I’M SO IN LOVE,” a third Twitter account insisted.

“Call You Mine” currently remains Rexha’s most popular song on Spotify, racking up more than 142 million streams. Its music video has achieved more than 34 million views on YouTube within two months.

Last year, Bebe earned her first-ever VMA nomination for Best Collaboration with Florida Georgia Line for “Meant To Be.”

In between attending the awards ceremony, she is currently supporting The Jonas Brothers on their “Happiness Begins” world tour across North America.

On August 30, she will turn 30-years-old and will release a new single about the milestone birthday, “Not 20 Anymore,” which The Inquisitr previously reported.

“The song is about being 30 and being a better lover, getting finer like wine, and loving my 30s,” she explained to Billboard.

Last month, she released “Harder” with British producer Jax Jones. The song has racked up more than 24.5 million streams. The track will appear on Jones’ debut album, Snacks (Supersize). So far, the single has peaked at No. 25 in the U.K., becoming her eighth top 40 single there.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with many high profile names including G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, Louis Tomlinson, and Ty Dolla $ign, to name a few.

Her debut album, Expectations, was released last year and included three hit singles — “I Got You,” “Meant To Be,” and “I’m A Mess.”

On Spotify, she currently has more than 33.4 million monthly listeners, making her the 27th most played act in the world on the app.

Earlier this year, she played the role of Thursday in the animated movie, UglyDolls.

