Vanessa Hudgens Pops Out Of Tiny White Crop Top In Hollywood

Vanessa Hudgens was photographed by the paparazzi as she beat the hot California heat in a tiny little ensemble over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Vanessa Hudgens was snapped rocking a skimpy white crop top as she strolled the streets of Hollywood on Sunday with a gal pal.

In the photos, the former High School Musical star flaunted her fabulous figure in the tiny top, which boasted thin spaghetti straps and tied in the front to show off the actress’s flat tummy, impressive abs, toned arms, and ample cleavage.

Hudgens paired the top with some high-waisted gray pants, which she cuffed at the bottom. She added a pair of white sneakers, some rings on her fingers, multiple chains and pendants around her neck, dangling earrings, and a pair of round sunglasses to accessorize her hot summer look.

Vanessa wore her long, dark hair pulled up into a sleek messy bun on top of her head and rocked a minimal makeup look for her day out, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She also wore neon yellow polish on her fingernails.

Meanwhile, Hudgens’ friend sported a pair of denim shorts, a black T-shirt, and some white sneakers.

According to The Cut, Vanessa Hudgens’ fit figure doesn’t come easy. The actress follows a strict workout and diet regimen to ensure that she is always looking and feeling her best.

Loading...

“For me, eating clean always changes. I went and saw a nutritionist and I found the best way of eat for me is a high-fat, high-protein, high-green salad. No carbs, no dairy, and no sugar. In the beginning it was really rough because not having any sort of grains is tough, but as I continued to stick with it I found my energy levels flew through the roof. I had no dips of energy in the day. I felt super focused, super clear. It felt really good, especially in my line of work where you’re doing such long days, I need my energy,” Hudgens told the outlet.

However, Vanessa admits that she still loves to enjoy things like chocolate, pizza, wine, donuts, and sushi, but that she only allows herself one cheat meal each week, adding that having a healthy body and mind helps to her to have a happy life as well.

Fans can see more of Vanessa Hudgens life by following her on her social media accounts.