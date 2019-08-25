Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Legs In Sequined Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Savannah Chrisley has been putting on a sexy display for her nearly 2 million Instagram followers in recent weeks.

As fans who follow the reality star on social media know, Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in the middle of a tax scandal that could see them land in jail if they’re found guilty. Since news of the scandal broke, the blonde beauty has remained tight-lipped, not really sharing her thoughts on the whole thing. But she seems to be keeping herself distracted with work and by posting some stunning photos on social media. In her most recent Instagram update, Chrisley shows off her sexy figure in another gorgeous post.

In the photo, the Growing Up Chrisley star stands in a lobby with a beautiful wood floor and wooden beams. She is all-smiles for the shot, wearing a huge grin and looking off into the distance as she strikes a killer pose. The stunner wears her blonde locks down and straight, accessorizing the look with a pair of dangly earrings. She also wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

On top, the 22-year-old rocks a white t-shirt that reads “DO NOT DISTURB” in bold black letters. She pairs the look with a tight, black sequined skirt that fits her like a glove, hugging every single one of her curves. The sexy number also features a thigh-high slit, showing off her picture-perfect legs to fans.

The hot look is completed with a pair of very high black heels. Since it posted to her account, it’s earned the reality star a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 30,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments in just a short time of going live. While some fans commented on the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks stunning, countless others let her know that they are thinking about her and her family after the tax scandal.

“As pretty as a rose!” one follower gushed with a rose emoji.

“One Gorgeous sweetheart that is,” another fan chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous. You are a true inspiration to young women everywhere. God-bless you and your family,” one more Instagrammer wrote.

Loading...

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that it’s been alleged that Savannah is trying to stay out of the negative spotlight that is surrounding her family by keeping quiet and focusing on her upcoming wedding to NHL star Nic Kerdiles.

“Savannah is staying out of all the nastiness that her brothers Chase and Kyle are perpetuating right now, because she knows it will only come back to bite them all in the a**,” an insider shared.

It will be interesting to see how the drama pans out.