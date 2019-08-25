Megan Thee Stallion Shows Why She’s Trademarking ‘Hot Girl Summer’ In Thong & Icy-Blue Hair

Megan Thee Stallion gets to call dibs on the now-commonplace “Hot Girl Summer” phrase. In July, Billboard documented the rapper’s application for a full trademark of the phrase, attempting to make the words that comprise her most famous track officially her own.

And it seems like Megan is taking her attempted trademark of the phrase very seriously, if her recent Instagram posts are anything to go by. The star took to her Instagram last night to post a super-raunchy photo that showed this rapper has more than just quick-witted words in her arsenal.

The photo showed Megan cozying up to her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo. The pair were in selfie mode, with Megan appearing to take center stage by virtue of a super-sexy outfit that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The star flaunted her voluptuous curves while wearing a black thong with fishnet stockings. Her upper half, on the other hand, was more covered-up. Megan opted to sport a cropped black-and-white jacket with pops of pink. The booty-flashing was definitely on purpose, as the star seemingly positioned her rear in such a way as to deliver her curves perfectly. Megan’s waist-length hair was on-trend — an icy shade of blue that has been much-adored by the industry’s biggest celebs.

Icy-blue hair seems to be the biggest trend in hair at the moment. Rapper Chanel West Coast has been rocking it, showing off her new tresses in a social media photo of herself in a white crochet bikini that made The Inquisitr‘s headlines this month. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has also been known to sport the light blue hair. But, of course, since it’s Kylie, the reality star had a Rolls-Royce that matched her hair color.

Megan released her “Hot Girl Summer” track this year. The song features rap superstar Nicki Minaj, with a hook that more than mentions the song’s title.

“Real *ss n*gga, give a f*ck ’bout a b*tch, It is what it is, this some five star d*ck, She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit, It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit, Real *ss b*tch, know she got it lit, Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, Real *ss b*tch, know she got it lit, Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (hey, hey, hey, look)”

Megan has also been making headlines for having recently updated her social media with model Jordyn Woods. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner seems to have struck up a friendship with Megan.