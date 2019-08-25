Sofia Vergara Flaunts Insane Curves In Cute New Instagram Video

Sofia Vergara left fans speechless with her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous Modern Family star got in front of the camera to pose for a cute promotional video that saw her rocking her hourglass curves in a very alluring display.

As her 17 million Instagram followers are well aware, Sofia runs an eponymous fashion line, marketing eye-catching, trendy designs at affordable prices. Each time she launches a new collection, the Sofia Jeans label enjoys thundering success, seeing its designs sold out almost immediately after they hit the shelves.

With the label’s fall line now out in stores, the fabulous movie star and entrepreneur is busy promoting her latest creations. As such, the Bottom of the 9th actress went before the camera to showcase some of her favorite pieces from her fall collection, and earned some viral attention in the process.

Posing for a promotional video, Sofia put her age-defying figure on full display as she modeled a curve-clinging jeans-and-top ensemble. The 47-year-old stunner rolled back the years in a chic cold-shoulder top – an elegant long-sleeved number in a seductive black color, one adorned with numerous delicate ruffles. She completed her look with a pair of skintight retro-style blue jeans, which hugged her shapely thighs, flaring down at the knee.

The Colombian-born beauty showed some dangerous curves in the stylish outfit. Her tight-fitting jeans emphasized her fit physique, calling attention to her curvy hips and voluptuous thighs. At the same time, the low-cut, v-neck top beautifully framed her decolletage, leaving her sculpted shoulders exposed. A set of playful ruffles lined the neckline, luring the eye toward Sofia’s curvaceous bust.

Ever the glam queen, the Hot Pursuit actress added some glitz to her classy, feminine look with large gold hoop earrings. She further accessorized with an elegant gold bracelet and a sparkling ring on her finger.

The theme of her jewelry was echoed by her choice of footwear. Sofia showed impeccable style by slipping on a pair of strappy sandals in an eye-catching metallic gold color.

In classic Sofia Vergara fashion, the gorgeous Latina got flirty as she modeled the head-turning ensemble. The stunning actress put on an energetic and very youthful display as she twirled for the camera to showcase her outfit, all the while flashing a beaming smile and coquettishly playing with her hair. At one point, she turned around to show what the form-fitting jeans looked like from behind, offering fans a generous view of her curvy backside.

As per usual, followers were more than happy to see their favorite celebrity shine in yet another dazzling outfit. Shared to Instagram on Thursday, the new video racked upward of 304,000 likes from Sofia’s adoring admirers.

Loading...

Her latest post comes after the buxom brunette shut down Instagram with a scorching and very revealing throwback snap from her bikini modeling days. The NSFW photo was taken at least 20 years ago and showed Sofia popping out of a minuscule string bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

If anything, the pic served to prove that, at 47-years-old, Sofia looks every bit as ravishing as she did in her 20s.

Fans who want to keep up with her many endeavors can follow Sofia on Instagram.