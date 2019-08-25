Kendall Jenner Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Crop To & Sweatpants

Kendall Jenner has jetted off on yet another vacation this summer, and this time she went with her gal pal, Hailey Baldwin.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall and Hailey were photographed loading up their luggage in order to take off on their girls’ trip, and they looked comfy and casual as they readied to leave California.

Jenner was photographed wearing a pair of light gray sweatpants and a neon green, snakeskin crop top. Kendall’s shirt flaunted her toned arms, cleavage, and flat tummy.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her long, dark hair styled in straight strands that she covered up with a bright yellow bandanna. She added a pair of dark sunglasses and white sneakers to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Hailey rocked a light yellow hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants for the trip. She also added a light-colored cowboy hat and white shoes as she carried a drink in her hands, which matched her sunny ensemble.

Baldwin left her husband, Justin Bieber, behind for the trip and was snapped carrying a pillow and a fluffy cheetah-print blanket, which she likely used to get comfy and maybe catch some sleep on the flight to the girls’ vacation destination.

Kendall Jenner’s getaway comes just days after rumors hit the internet that her former boyfriend, Ben Simmons, may be dating family friend, Larsa Pippen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa and Ben were both reportedly seen at The Highlight Room, where sources told TMZ that they were looking a bit coupled up. The insider also revealed that Pippen left just moments after Simmons said his goodbyes, sparking rumors that the pair could be hooking up.

However, Larsa wasn’t about to stand by and let the rumors run wild. She took to social media to clear up any confusion.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him. He dated my bff’s sister and I would never,” she wrote.

As many fans know, Larsa is best friends with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and was one of the first people to find out that Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

After the scandal, Khloe and Tristan broke up, and a media firestorm surrounded Jordyn. As a result of the drama, the Kardashian-Jenner family cut ties with the model.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on social media.