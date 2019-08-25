YouTuber James Charles Leaks His Own Nude Photo

YouTube beauty guru James Charles has leaked his own nude photo. The 20-year-old makeup artist and online media personality released the photo on his Twitter account after it was apparently hacked. Based on his tweet, it appears that he was afraid he’d be blackmailed by a hacker because of the photo. So, he decided to unleash it onto his Twitter followers himself.

“Hi I got my account back just case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken!” he wrote. “Can’t threaten me with it now. Get a life.”

This story parallels actress Bella Thorne’s release of her own nude photos. As Cosmopolitan Magazinereports, Bella’s hacker actually threatened to leak her nudes so she decided to be proactive and do it herself to undermine said hacker’s power over her.

“Yesterday, as you all know, my sh*t was hacked. For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched,” she wrote on Twitter. “Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with, in other words, here’s my boobies.”

Bella received lots of praise for her decision but she did get some criticism as well. Whoopi Goldberg was one of those critics.

As Vox notes, during an episode of The View Whoopi scolded Bella for taking the photos, explaining that it would have saved her from releasing them herself.

“Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that,” she said.

Bella took to Instagram to call Whoopi’s comments “disgusting” and said that she was saddened by them.

James Charles nude photo has spawned a lot of memes with Twitter users covering the image with a variety of photos and videos. Then there were those who claimed that he simply released it for attention. Discussion around the story caused his name to trend on Twitter for several hours on Saturday. In a subsequent tweet, he apologized for inspiring the memes.

I love accidentally creating a meme, sorry twitter — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 25, 2019

This is hardly the first time this year that James Charles has been at the center of a controversy. As The Inquisitr reported, A couple of months ago, he feuded with fellow beauty YouTuber and his former mentor, Tati Westbrook. Tati accused him of betraying their friendship by promoting her business’ competitor. She also claimed that James, an openly gay man, had displayed predatory behavior towards straight men.

James denied all of her claims with a rebuttal video and Tati later apologized for stoking the scandal.