Farrah Abraham Dances Around In Unbuttoned Shirt As Fans Slam Her Bizarre Video

Farrah Abraham is confusing her social media followers yet again with her latest post, and fans don’t know what to think about it.

On Thursday night, the former Teen Mom OG star posted a video of herself dancing, jumping and posing for the camera as music played in the background.

Farrah wore a long-sleeved shirt with an oversized collar that she left mostly unbuttoned for the clip. Her massive cleavage, her long, lean legs and her tiny waist were all accentuated in the video as she went wild for the camera.

Abraham’s long, brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders and flew around as she danced and hopped.

The reality star also donned a pair of dark, round sunglasses. At one point in the video, she lifted thhe shades off her eyes to look straight into the camera and mouth the word “wow.”

In the caption of the video, Farrah told her followers that she will see them on YouTube. Via her hashtag, she deemed herself a woman to watch while encouraging her fans to like her videos and subscribe to her channel. That is where she posts videos of herself and her daughter Sophia going about their everyday lives.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham’s followers weren’t shy about telling her their thoughts on the video.

“This is painful to watch,” one fan told the reality star in the comment section.

“I didn’t recognize her with all that clothing on. The 2nd time I watched it I could clearly see her look of desperation for eternal fame,” another follower said, apparently slamming Farrah in the process.

“Is she back on drugs?” asked another blunt social media user.

“Some days you just need a fuzzy filter to hide your botched face,” one critic wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah’s bizarre video posting comes about one month after she spoke out on her former franchise, Teen Mom OG, and about the stars of the show.

Abraham told Radar Online she believes the show should be axed due to it’s declining ratings and made-up storylines.

“[The show] should be cancelled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls… planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” Abraham stated.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham’s can see more of the reality star on her Instagram account.