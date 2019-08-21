Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian’s Support During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Run

Lamar Odom has officially joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars for Season 28, and fans have mixed feelings about the news.

However, Us Weekly reports that Lamar is hoping for a lot of support and votes during his time on the reality TV dance competition, and he’s hopeful that his former wife, Khloe Kardahian, could be one of those supporters.

The former NBA player opened up to the outlet after being announced as a new DWTS cast member, and revealed that he would love it if Khloe was supportive of his journey.

Of course, Khloe’s no stranger to the reality series as her sister, Kim Kardashian, and younger brother Rob have both competed on the show in the past.

As many fans will remember, Khloe and Lamar walked down the aisle back in 2009 after about only a month of dating. The couple’s whirlwind romance sparked huge interest, which translated into a Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off series about the pair.

However, the relationship didn’t last, and Khloe filed for divorced from Lamar in 2013 after dealing with his infidelity and drug abuse issues.

Shockingly, Kardashian withdrew the divorce papers following Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose at a brothel in Nevada. The basketball player almost lost his life during the health crisis, but Khloe was there every step of the way to make sure that he got the proper care. After his recovery, Kardashian re-filed for a divorce, which was finalized in 2016.

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom isn’t sure whether or not Khloe Kardashian will be supporting him on Dancing with the Stars, but he does know that his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, will be there for him.

“She’ll be with me every step of the way. She’s a great partner in life. She gets me,” Lamar stated.

As far as the biggest threat to Odom winning the mirror ball trophy, the basketball player says that Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis are his biggest competition.

“I always love to compete, so it’s a great opportunity to compete. I just kind of listen to the beat and let the rhythm guide me,” Lamar told the magazine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Odom has recently spoken out about wanting to fix his relationship with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashian crew, and having their support during his time on Dancing with the Stars could be a good first step to doing just that.