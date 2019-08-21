Megan Fox Grabs Attention In Cleavage-Baring Jumpsuit

Megan Fox has seemingly been flying under the radar for the past few years, but when she does step out she commands attention.

According to The Daily Mail, Megan Fox hit the town on Tuesday night. She was dressed to the nines as she promoted her new film Battle of Jangsari at the Apgujeong CBV Cinema in Seoul. The film is set to open in South Korea on September 25.

The actress looked stunning as she donned a black, strapless jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline that showed off her toned arms, tiny waist, and ample cleavage.

Megan also sported a bright red lip sure to make anyone stand up and take notice, as well as a gold chain with a large round pendant and some sexy black heels.

Fox had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in waves, which cascaded down her back and over her shoulder for the event.

Megan’s glam look was also on point as she rocked some shimmering highlighter and thick eyelashes while posing on the red carpet with her hands in her pockets.

Currently, it’s a busy time for Fox and her family. Not only is she promoting her new film, but her husband, Brian Austin Green, is currently starring in the Fox reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Recently, Brian Austin Green spoke out about the start of his relationship with Megan Fox, telling People Magazine that he initially wasn’t interested in the actress as a romantic partner.

“I had just gotten out of a relationship … and I wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time,” the actor explained.

“This isn’t this. This cant f—ing happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way,” he revealed on his thoughts after meeting Fox.

“It’s funny, I kept pushing her away early on, because I was like, ‘I don’t want a relationship,’ And then she was like, ‘Well cool, I’m going to go date.’ I was like, ‘Wait a second, I didn’t say go date, please!’ So then that’s when I realized I was, like ‘F—, I must be really into this situation, [because] the thought of that kills me,'” he added.

The couple has now been married for nine years and shares three children together — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. Brian also has a son — Kassius — from a previous relationship.

Fans can see more of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green by following the couple on Instagram.