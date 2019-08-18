Kendall Jenner Looks Jaw-Dropping In Tiny Spandex Shorts At Sunset

Kendall Jenner has delivered another knockout Instagram update. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the platform earlier today for a reminder that she digs beautiful scenery. The post managed to showcase the 23-year-old during an idyllic sunset moment, although it did double as a great promotional tool for the Adidas sportswear brand that Kendall now fronts.

Kendall’s update today included three images, however the final sunset shot didn’t feature the supermodel. Fans did see the star in the opening photo, though. This one showed Kendall flashing her killer long legs in a tiny pair of black spandex shorts bearing the well-known three-stripe Adidas finish, although Kendall didn’t seem out to flaunt her famous frame.

The model had been photographed taking in the fresh air in a beautiful field backing onto lakes and mountains, and her stretched-out arms seemed to suggest that she was soaking up the natural surroundings. The scenery may have been stunning, but Kendall was right up there with it.

Kendall had paired her leggy shorts with a baggy and shirt-like sweater in red and blue. Fans saw a closer view in the second part of the model’s post – here, Kendall was cozying up in video form with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 4-year-old son Reign. The model stayed super-brief with her caption, offering only a smiley face to express her joy.

Kendall’s social media updates are known for being offbeat. While the star’s famous sisters will update their accounts on a near-daily basis — or multiple times in one day — Kendall tends to opt for less activity. Her updates can feel out-of-the-blue, with unexpected images being her trademark. Most, however, showcase the star’s beauty, killer body, and reminders of where she is in the world.

Earlier this year, Kendall posted a string of updates from her high-profile Mykonos, Greece, vacation. Kendall did not, however, appear to have joined younger sister Kylie Jenner during her recent 22nd birthday celebration.

Kendall has mentioned her famous family in multiple interviews. Speaking to Vogue, Kendall set the record straight with regard to landing her high-profile gigs on account of her Kardashian-Jenner status.

“I’ve always been a hard worker: that’s in my blood. My parents raised me and my little sister to be that way and the rest of my sisters, too. A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the completely opposite,” she said.

Kendall’s update today quickly proved to be popular, racking up over 1.9 million likes within one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow the model’s Instagram.