Jordyn Woods Falls Out Of Black Bra In A Parking Lot

Jordyn Woods has good reasons to spend her life in a sports bra. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner is CEO of her successful SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line. The popular range of apparel that retails super-stylish sports bras, leggings, and other gym pieces has proven a pretty big deal in the world of celebrity merch – likely thanks to its dedicated boss.

Jordyn will take to her own Instagram and the SECNDNTURE account to promote the merch, but this 21-year-old seems to be clad in her sexy sports bras even if she isn’t posting full-blown updates to the platform. Woods took to her Instagram stories earlier today. The video she posted didn’t mention her brand, but it was definitely sending fans a reminder that Jordyn and itsy-bitsy sports pieces go hand-in-hand.

Jordyn’s video showed her making her way through an indoor parking lot with a friend. The model was looking fresh-faced and beautiful as she held her smartphone with the camera in selfie mode. Jordyn was clad in a tiny, racy, and cleavage-flaunting sports bra that more than flaunted her ample assets. The black, athletic upper was paired with a matching pair of leggings – if anyone flies the flag for coordinating athleisurewear, it’s this girl.

The two girls appeared giggling as they made their way through the parking lot, with Jordyn audibly laughing, The model flashed the camera her stunning smile with what seemed to be a carefree and happy spirit.

Jordyn Woods once came as little more than Kylie Jenner’s best friend. The pair were thick as thieves on social media for years, but the model’s February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appeared to change everything. While Woods only admitted to “kissing” the 28-year-old NBA player, her Red Table Talk confession was enough to see Khloe call it quits with her baby daddy.

Following the scandal, Jordyn appeared alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guesthouse in February, with the moveout appearing to mark the end of the pair’s friendship.

Jordyn’s career has not ceased, though. If anything, this model is now more famous than she ever was, with a popularity that is rarely seen from celebrities emerging from messy cheating scandals. Jordyn’s Instagram following is through the roof. Her SECNDNTURE clothing and Eylure lash range are doing well. Woods has even appeared in a music video alongside her high-profile collaboration with clothing giant Boohoo.

Fans seem to think that Jordyn looks happier than ever. Her update today definitely seemed to suggest that.