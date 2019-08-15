Demi Rose Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Sweet Instagram Snap

Demi Rose Mawby is appreciating the little things in life and she’s letting her social media followers know all about it.

On Thursday, Demi took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself flaunting her hourglass figure while sharing the fact that she’s becoming a more grateful and mindful individual.

In the snapshot, the model was seen standing in front of a gorgeous scene in Bali. She put her hands together as if praying while she smiled for the camera.

Demi wore a tight, colorful blouse that boasted spaghetti straps and showed off her toned arms and ample bust. She added a dark blue patterned skirt with a yellow belt tied around her to accent her tiny waist and curvy hips.

Demi had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, which fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a berry color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Demi accessorized by sporting a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

In the caption of the photo, the model talked about being grateful for all of the blessing in her life, as well as he power of prayer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the post isn’t the first time that Demi Rose has touched on her spirituality and appreciation for life.

Recently she posted a photo of herself on Instagram, where she opened up about being happy and working on herself.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy. Be kind, inspire others and to help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday. Self love is so important!” Demi wrote.

Demi’s new outlook on life comes after a tough time for the model, who lost both of her parents in the span of only eight months.

Following her mother’s untimely passing earlier this summer, Demi took to social media to share a special message with her followers, thanking them for always being there for her.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby’s life by following her on Instagram.