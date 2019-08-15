Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini To Promote Blog Post

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her nearly-bare booty on social media to promote the latest blog post on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

On Wednesday, Poosh posted a video on their Instagram account of Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian’s “instant butt lift” exercise routine with their trainer, Don.

The cover photo for the post was a snapshot of Kourt as she rocked a skimpy thong bikini. In the picture, Kardashian is sitting on her knees in some green grass. She wears a multicolored bikini, which shows off her perky backside.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she also wore an oversize sunhat.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a minimal makeup look for the photo, which included thick lashes, a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips.

Kourtney’s back faces the camera as she turns around to look over her shoulder at the lens with a smile on her face and her hand on the brim of her hat.

Meanwhile, in the video that accompanied the snap, Kourtney and Khloe shared their booty workout, as they both wore skintight black leggings and black baseball caps. Kourt also showed off her impressive abs in a skimpy black sports bra.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has made it no secret that she makes her health and fitness a major priority in her life. She also recently opened up about her favorite diet to follow, the keto diet, revealing it makes her look and feel her best.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a blog post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle tips by checking out her Poosh website, or following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her social media accounts.