Cardi B Sizzles In Miniskirt On Instagram, Shares Explicit Caption

Rapper Cardi B is known for her larger-than-life personality — and her voluptuous curves. Cardi has never been shy about her body, and about admitting the procedures she has gone through to get to where she is in terms of her appearance. As Us Weekly reported, she was open and honest about the fact that she opted to get breast augmentation after the birth of her daughter, Kulture, because of how things were looking up top. She prioritizes the way she looks in skimpy outfits and isn’t about to apologize to anyone for that.

Cardi is constantly sharing sizzling shots of herself with her 49.2 million Instagram followers, and today’s snap was no different. In the shot, Cardi rocked a white crop top with voluminous sleeves and a sexy v-neck that dipped low to reveal a hint of cleavage. Her toned stomach was on full display, and she paired the crop top with a printed miniskirt that showcased her toned thighs. She accessorized by layering on a few gold necklaces to draw more attention to her cleavage and added a bit of edge to the look with pointed-toe, thigh-high white boots.

Cardi also mixed things up with her look and rocked blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. She referenced the change in the caption, sharing an explicit statement with her followers about what blondes and brunettes do differently. Her Instagram followers were obsessed with the NSFW caption and the sexy shot, and the snap received over 364,000 likes within less than half an hour.

Cardi’s fans showered her with praise in the comments section and were drooling all over her toned body.

“Stomach is getting cut,” one fan said, loving the toned abs she had on display.

Another fan referenced her caption, and said, “Idk if that’s a real quote but ima co sign anyway.”

“Captions be iconic,” another fan added.

Cardi loves to play around with her look, especially with her hair. While she has a few style signatures, like her long, colorful nails, she’s not afraid to mix it up on a regular basis.

Just yesterday, she shared a shot of herself in a Chanel bodysuit with sleek black hair. The day before that, she posted a snap where she had braids that reached all the way to her thighs and went from black to pink to blue to seafoam green for a truly wild look.

Fans of the rapper will have to make sure they’re following her on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss a single hair transformation — or any of her sizzling outfits that flaunt her luscious curves.