Bella Thorne’s New Pornhub Pics Are Topless, Bare-Bootied & Features A Knife

Bella Thorne will soon be including Pornhub on her resume. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the Midnight Sun actress will be making her directorial debut in the adult movie Him & Her, which is set to feature on Pornhub’s Behind the Scenes YouTube series. The 21-year-old appears to have wasted no time promoting the new movie.

Earlier today, Bella updated her Instagram. While one Instagram update showed only faces, another racier image appeared on the actress’ feed. This photo seemed to be showing Bella’s more adventurous side. The mash-up of images showed a topless Bella amid bedsheets with a man, plus four photos that took things up a notch with a sharp knife. The update’s middle panel showed a bare female backside barely covered by fabric and a hand gripping the knife. However, it wasn’t clarified whether the peachy rear-end belongs to Bella. Her fans also saw a female face appearing to lick the knife.

While an association with Pornhub can have some seedy connotations, it looks like Bella’s partnership with the company is set to gain her some respect. Bella’s announcement made global headlines – interpretation of the news may have likely been varied, but it did seem that media outlets were showcasing a serious, level-headed celebrity whose love of sex and industry knowledge may well make for the perfect pairing.

As Complex reported, Bella proved confident in embarking on the project, although she didn’t waste time slamming any haters who might come her way.

“If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I’m sorry that you are uncomfortable. But don’t make other people feel uncomfortable for being okay with it,” she said.

Bella also spoke of what drove her to start the whole thing in the first place.

“What inspired me to make the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female, and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario,” she stated.

Bella’s update today quickly proved to be popular, racking up over 64,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same timeframe brought over 462 fans into the post’s comments section.

Loading...

Given that Bella has acting and singing credits to her name, plus a new book out, it looks like the sky’s the limit for this star. Promotion for Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray has been steady on the actress’ account of late, but it looks like Bella was focusing on another aspect of her career with today’s update.

Fans wishing to see more of Bella should follow her Instagram.