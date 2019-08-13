Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Toned Booty & Abs In Skimpy Workout Gear On Instagram

Fans of Tammy Hembrow will know that she has a killer figure that she loves to show off on her Instagram page. The Australian beauty took to the social media site on Monday evening to share a photo of herself in a two-piece workout set that did nothing but favors for her curves.

The mirror selfie on Hembrow’s Instagram feed showed the fitness guru standing in a gym with the morning sunlight pouring in through the window. With her earbuds in and a protein shaker in her hand, Hembrow looked ready to get down to business. Fans were likely more focused on her outfit of choice for the sweat session, though. She wore a coral-colored sports bra with a low cut that barely contained her busty chest. Meanwhile, on the bottom she wore matching yoga shorts that hugged her curves and put her bodacious backside and toned legs on full display. Between the bra and shorts, a sliver of Hembrow’s flat and toned midsection peeked out.

Hembrow seemed to sport little to no makeup for the workout session. She pulled her long blonde hair up in a tight bun on the top of her head. With pursed lips, she glanced over at her phone to snap the photo in the mirror.

The post garnered over 134,800 likes in just 15 hours. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for Hembrow and encouraged her to keep up the good work.

“Your Gym selfies are LIFE,” one fellow fitness junkie wrote.

“Keep working hard babygirl I love you!!!” another said.

“YOU LOOK TOO FIREEEE,” a third said with a flame emoji.

Late last week, Hembrow shared another mirror selfie that drove fans wild. The image appeared to be taken in a bathroom as the mother of two donned a sexy white long-sleeves bodysuit with a cutout at the chest. Hembrow clearly opted to go braless for the look, as her chest nearly spilled out of the top. The Instagram sensation paired the bodysuit with tight, dark-wash jeans that hugged her backside.

Loading...

That post garnered over 326,000 likes. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans left a wide range of comments, some of which seemed to creep fellow fans out a bit. A few comments that might be deemed a bit too inappropriate led one follower to write, “Some of these comments are making me uncomfy.”

Other fans noticed that Hembrow may have been suffering a wardrobe malfunction in her top, as a bit too much of her chest may have been showing. However, among the critical or creepy comments were several that simply showed love for the famous Instagrammer.

“You look extremely beautiful in blue and white,” one fan said with kissing emoji.