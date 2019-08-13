Liam Hemsworth Finally Speaks Out On Social Media About Miley Cyrus Split, Calls Out Lying Quotes

Liam Hemsworth has been mute about his split from Miley Cyrus after only eight months of marriage. Late on August 12 –August 13 in Australia — the man from Oz spoke up on social media, addressing whomever read the captions on his Instagram account.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

“Peace and Love,” was how the actor signed the notice regarding his separation from Miley. With that upload, a picture showed the sun setting over the ocean from the Southern Hemisphere. Symbolic much?

Although the image backing up Liam’s words may be trite, his sentiment was not only real but long overdue. The 29-year-old had not been on Instagram for a week before he wrote his truth about his wife, but when the thespian did come forward, he did so after which time he received plenty of feedback.

In fact, from among his 13.6 million followers, he earned nearly a million likes. In addition, the star’s fans were quite verbal only an hour after Liam uploaded this fresh share about his relationship with Miley.

“Omg she/we are not worthy,” said one follower, who added a heart emoji and a crying face emoji.

Another commenter on the post was long-winded while calling out trolls.

“Wow people making jokes about them breaking up & saying he didn’t deserve her or she didn’t deserve him. No one really knows what their relationship was like. Sometimes things don’t work out they both do still love each other & they are still people. They probably see all your comments & some are mean/rude.”

The Instagrammer added, “I cannot with humanity.”

One other fan asked quite bluntly if Liam would now consider dating his sister. Another merely admitted that the update broke that follower’s heart.

For those who have not been following this story, here’s a quick rundown.

Recently, Miley has been rocking some pretty heavy-duty habits from her past, like wearing x-rated or zero clothing, twerking and kissing girls — most recently with Brody Jenner’s wife, whom The Hills star just broke up with after about a year of unofficial marriage (the pair never filed their marriage information after saying I dos in Bali.

Miley, who has been cavorting around Europe for a while, spilled her version of the breakup a few days ago while Liam, who has been home in Oz for a while as he indulged in a lot of surfing, has continued to remain mum on the topic — until now.

Even after Liam Hemsworth shared his situation with Miley Cyrus on Instagram, the Australian hunk still included his wife among the mere 208 accounts he follows. That must mean something.