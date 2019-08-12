Farrah Abraham Recreates Princess Ariel In Cleavage-Baring Satin Jumper In Oversized Shell

Farrah Abraham seems to have channeled her inner Disney lover. The former Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram today for an unusual and eye-catching photo – clearly, this 28-year-old is a fan of The Little Mermaid.

Farrah’s photo showed her posing inside an oversize, cream-colored shell set against a backdrop of bubbling water. The wall showcased the name of the movie’s iconic mermaid, with fans seeing Farrah’s attempt to replicate the cartoon character’s look. Farrah appeared to have somewhat sexualized the Ariel vibe with her raunchy pose, but the image was ticking boxes for being an unexpected update from Farrah. The star appeared clad in a satin material resembling pajamas, although the all-in-one look could have doubled up as evening wear. Farrah’s outfit featured her signature cleavage and golden tan, with a small crown on the star’s head adding extra flourishes.

Farrah definitely seemed to have gone all-out in recreating the look. The mother of one was photographed with a large pearl on her lap – she held another in her right hand as an accessory.

A playful caption from the star referenced a well-known fairy tale phrase, with hashtags further mentioning Disney, her own name, plus the recent Beautycon event she attended with 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

As is commonplace on Farrah’s Instagram, the still photo had been subject to some digital editing to add video-effect finishes. The update quickly racked up the views, with over 3,100 clocked in 25 minutes.

Farrah has been making headlines of late. The star left the MTV franchise that launched her career earlier this year, although she hasn’t held back when it comes to speaking about it. As far as Farrah is concerned, Teen Mom should be taken off the air, per her words to Radar Online.

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake storylines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children.”

Farrah did, however, add words that suggested she is far from done when it comes to being a television personality.

“I’m thankful I can bring a new element to unscripted and scripted TV soon, as a screenwriter, director and producer. I’m blessed for my 10 years and can’t wait to make TV that is original, better made, better talent and better executives,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram.