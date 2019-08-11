Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A Revealing Pink Crop Top And Jeans

Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko rose to fame after being likened to American reality TV star Kim Kardashian for her hourglass figure. However, knowing that individuality is the most important facet in the showbiz industry, the model is trying her best to hold her own.

For the purpose, Anastasiya has started posing in different types of outfits — both revealing and relatively modest ones — to prove that she can pull off all types of looks. Through her recent change in style and attitude, Anastasiya — who likes to call herself by the initials AK on Instagram — has proved that there is more to her personality and style than her 42-inch hips.

In her most recent picture that she posted on the photo-sharing website, AK could be seen wearing a pair of skinny jeans that she teamed with an off-the-shoulder pink crop top, which struggled to contain her ample bosom. As a result, the model flashed her never-ending cleavage to stimulate the imagination of her fans and followers.

She wore a full face of makeup, including a slick of rose-pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, some shimmery pink eyeshadow and lots of mascara. She accessorized with a white bracelet and painted her nails yellow to pull off a chic look.

The 24-year-old stunner tied her brunette tresses into a high ponytail and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, AK told her fans that her racy top is from the online clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, which is quite popular among Instagram models across the globe.

Within less than an hour of going live, the picture has racked up almost 50,000 likes and over 720 comments. This shows that AK is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to share new pictures.

“My goodness! What a beautiful angel face you have!! [You are] an angel on earth!!” one of her admirers commented on the picture.

“You have a delicious body! I wanna eat you whole,” another fan explicitly wrote to express his desires.

Meanwhile, a third fan said that Anastasiya is “getting more and more beautiful and stylish with the passage of time.”

Loading...

AK also shared an Instagram Story where she could be seen striking a side pose while wearing a skimpy yellow bikini. The throwback picture, which she had earlier shared on Instagram, prompted her fans to visit her The Celeb TV profile.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, AK has attracted more than 10 million followers on Instagram. Per the piece, the model was born in Moscow, Russia, but later moved to the United States to pursue a full-time modeling career. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California.