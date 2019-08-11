Did Jeffrey Epstein Win The Powerball Lottery During His 2008 Prison Stint?

Back in July, Bloomberg published a piece that touched on the possibility that convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly took his life Saturday, won the Powerball lottery. He reportedly did so while he was in prison for soliciting and procuring sex from an underage prostitute in 2008.

The article highlights that, in August 2008, an entity called Zorro Trust submitted the winning ticket ⁠— purchased at a convenience store in Altus, Oklahoma ⁠— for an $85 million jackpot. Epstein reportedly had an entity called Zorro Trust that he used to donate to politicians in New Mexico, where he owned a his Zorro Ranch.

Although a lawyer representing Epstein’s alleged victims brought up the potential lottery win in a deposition with Epstein’s former pilot, the Oklahoma City newspaper announced Powerball discovered that the winner was an anonymous female who worked at a grocery store across the street from where the winning ticket was sold.

Bloomberg reports that Epstein didn’t win the lottery. The woman that did win simply used the same name for her trust as the disgraced financier.

Epstein’s alleged suicide has sparked skepticism and conspiracy theories, per The Inquisitr.

Prison experts are shocked that the financier was off suicide watch and able to take his life, according to NBC News,

“For them to pull him off suicide watch is shocking,” said Cameron Lindsay, a former warden who worked at three federal facilities.

“For someone this high-profile, with these allegations and this many victims, who has had a suicide attempt in the last few weeks, you can take absolutely no chances.”

Jeffrey Epstein was not being monitored in jail as directed before his death: report https://t.co/Vo8LXz3ch0 pic.twitter.com/bqTodbc1HE — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2019

A former inmate of the Metropolitan Correction Center in lower Manhattan, where Epstein reportedly committed suicide, says there’s “no way” Epstein could have killed himself, according to The New York Post.

Loading...

“I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility,” he said, claiming that prisoners in suicide watch are put in “straight jackets.”

But the former inmate said that even without suicide watch, prisoners have no items that would allow them to kill themselves.

“They don’t give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death,” they said. “You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper.”

The inmate said that there is nothing hard of made of metal in the cells. He claims that, although Epstein was likely alone in his cell due to his high profile, said guards visit prisoners ever nine minutes⁠, whether they’re on suicide watch or not.