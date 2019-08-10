Sofia Richie Rocks Daisy Dukes & Bathing Suit Top As She Cozies Up To Scott Disick

Sofia Richie’s fashion game has been on point lately.

As fans know, Sofia and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, are currently in Italy where they are celebrating Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday. Photos that were published by The Daily Mail show the famous couple enjoying each other’s company onboard a boat as well as during a lunch outing at Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano in Naples.

In one of the images that was shared, Disick puts his arm around Richie while they cruise on the back of a vessel. Sofia wears her long, dark locks up in a high top knot and appears to be donning minimal makeup for the seemingly romantic outing. The beauty covers her face with a pair of oversized sunglasses and her stunning figure is on full display in a pair of insanely short, white daisy dukes that show off her toned and tanned stems.

She paired the short little shorts with a navy colored bandeau bikini top as well as a cropped white vest with silver buttons. Disick looked a little more casual than his counterpart, sporting a plain navy t-shirt and a pair of matching shorts. He also wore his hair slicked back, sporting a little bit of scruff on his face as well as a pair of sunglasses.

While the couple dined at lunch, they appeared to be in deep conversation and both parties wore smiles on their faces during the outing. Over the past few months, Richie has been spending a lot of time with Kylie Jenner. According to a new report from The Hollywood Life, the girls have been hanging out together again because Kourtney Kardashian is finally okay with it.

According to an insider, Kourt really struggled with Sofia and Scott dating at first because of their large age difference but now she’s come to her senses and is okay with letting Richie in.

“Kourtney has completely come around now and realizes Sofia is a good girl who won’t be going anywhere,” the insider revealed. “Kourtney coming around was the final ticket for Sofia and Kylie to get even closer.”

And while it’s a relief for Kylie that she gets to hang out with her friend again, it’s also been a relief for Sofia as well as she feels like a weight has sort of been lifted off her shoulders.

“Sofia felt she was very patient in getting the Kardashians to accept her and she’s relieved they’re now in the place where she can go away with Kylie Jenner and it’s no big deal,” the insider dished.

Now, the two appear to be inseparable.