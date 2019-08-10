Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds Pull Down Shirts & Expose Tattooed Pecs

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds turned up the heat on Instagram early Saturday morning.

Roughly 12 hours ago, Johnson took to his account to share a tantalizing display of tattooed flesh with his 152 million followers. The shared snapshot featured both Dwayne and Ryan smoldering for the camera as they pulled down the necklines of their white tops to expose their inked and chiseled pecs.

Johnson donned an unbuttoned denim jacket with a white undershirt and blue jeans. Looking similar, Reynolds rocked a speckled gray suit jacket with matching pants. The Deadpool actor paired the suit with a button-up white shirt that had several buttons undone, which made it easier for him to expose a hint of his chest for the photo.

The pic featured the sizzling duo sitting in the booth of an eating establishment as they appeared to be enjoying a beverage together.

For those who haven’t seen Johnson’s recently released film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the caption of the sexy snapshot reveals Reynolds makes a surprise appearance in the film that Dwayne really felt put the movie over the top. Johnson gushed in the caption of the photo about how delightful he found the reaction audiences were having to learning Ryan was in the film.

Johnson concluded the caption by thanking Reynolds for helping with the film before giving both himself and Ryan a pat on the back for producing a film fans loved.

The sexy snapshot of the two actors has exploded on Instagram as it has accumulated over 4.2 million likes inside half a day.

Over 14,000 of The Rock’s followers have also taken the time to leave a comment on what they think about the picture. Naturally, many of Dwayne’s followers used the comment section of the photo as an opportunity to voice their opinion on the film as well.

“Was delightful would highly recommend loads of action and giggles,” one Instagram user gushed as they tagged a friend encouraging them to go see the film.

“Just came back from watching it with my friends and man we all fan girled over you and the boys told us to shut up,” a second fan jested.

Several of Dwayne’s fans complimented Reynolds and Johnson on working well together.

Loading...

Like Johnson, Reynolds also shared the captivating photo on his own Instagram less than 24 hours ago.

Dwayne took to the comments section of Ryan’s post to joke about how much sexier he thought the Deadpool actor looked tugging down his shirt than he did.

“You pull your shirt back to reveal our ink and it looks cool & sexy. I pull my shirt back and it looks like an indicator that I eat women and children. And please stop calling me, Rebecca. What happened to our ‘trust cone?'” Dwayne joked.