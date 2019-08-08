Olivia Culpo’s Underwater Busty Bikini Snap Sends Pulses Racing

Olivia Culpo left her Instagram followers stunned again with another steamy swimsuit snap that proved to be hard to ignore.

The sizzling snap was shared to the former Miss Universe’s feed on Thursday, August 8, and has already gained a considerable amount of attention from her fans in the few short hours since going live to the social media platform. It was shot entirely underwater, capturing the 27-year-old exuding some serious mermaid vibes as she swam through the sea or pool in a seriously skimpy white bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia sent pulses racing in her tiny swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. Her off-the-shoulder top clung tight to her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out of the strapless top, making for a seriously busty display — but her 4.2 million followers hardly seemed to mind the NSFW look. A lace-up design was threaded and tied tight right in the middle of the piece, drawing even more attention to the insane amount of cleavage Olivia was flaunting in the snap.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque, and hardly provided any coverage to her curvaceous lower half. Their cheeky cut was just barely within eyesight in the soaking wet snap, providing a small glimpse of her peachy derriere while her long, toned legs were pointed out straight behind her to help her streamline through the water. Its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw eyes straight towards her flat torso and rock hard abs — though they hardly seemed to need help to get noticed.

Olivia added a pair of oversized hoop earrings to her look for a bit of bling that floated in the water around her as she swam. Her short, brunette tresses were slicked back to her head and flowed behind her, while the bubbles she blew through her nose covered up her face.

The latest addition to Olivia’s feed quickly racked up engagement from her fans. At the time of this writing, the shot has earned over 43,000 likes after just three hours of going live, dozens took their admiration to the comments section to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person commented, while another said the photo was “literal goals.”

“You are a stunning woman,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time the Olivia has shown off her bikini body on social media. Another recent post to her feed saw her sporting a sexy black thong bikini while posing with her pal Devon Windsor during her bachelorette party, driving fans wild with her booty-baring display.