Kourtney Kardashian Pops Out Of Skimpy Crop Top In Sexy Mirror Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian vacation style just keeps getting hotter and hotter.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a skimpy little outfit that was sure to get the pulses of her loyal fans racing.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in a room full of mirrors as she shows off her flawless figure for a selfie.

Kourtney donned a Dolce and Gabbana crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and insane abs.

Kardashian paired the racy top with some high-waisted, distressed Levi jeans that put her tiny waist and curvy backside on full display before finishing off the look with some sky blue Bottega Veneta sandals.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight, sleek strands the fell down her back and over her shoulder in the snap.

The mother-of-three also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and brown eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian revealed on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, that she plans to recommit herself to her health and start doing the keto diet yet again.

Kourt revealed that she never looked or felt better than when she was following the diet, and that she planned to start back up again, telling readers exactly how she wanted things to work out.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet. My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes. I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible,” Kardashian wrote.

The reality star, who celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this year with a huge bash attended by her closest friends and family members. However, although she’s the oldest of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, sources tell Hollywood Life that she feels sexier than ever at 40.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever,” an insider told the outlet.

