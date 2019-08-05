‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Shares Rare Hawaii Beach Pic With All Three Daughters, Instagram Blown Away

Leah Messer has blown her fans away. The Teen Mom 2 star has only delivered a handful of photos from the extended Hawaiian vacation she recently took, and fans are likely glad that Leah decided to post one more picture from the trip.

Earlier today, Leah updated her account. Her photo appeared to come from a photoshoot that fans are likely already familiar with. Nonetheless, the picture was a fresh one. It showed Leah and her three daughters — Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah — enjoying a stunning moment on Hawaii’s shores. Lapping waters were backing onto distant hills, with the 27-year-old and her three daughters seen standing on an otherwise-empty beach.

The picture was ticking boxes for plenty of reasons. The girls were stylishly outfitted in beautiful, floor-length gowns in blush pinks or blues, with Leah herself wearing a long white dress. The feel was floaty, free-spirited, and classy all at once. Floral headpieces were also being donned, adding somewhat of a fairytale aspect to the sweet mother-and-daughters moment.

Leah last posted a photo with all three of her daughters on July 17. It has, indeed, been a while since the family appeared together in one photo.

A caption from Leah quoted Barack Obama’s wife with empowering words, alongside hashtags to match. Leah also thanked the skilfull photographer for having taken the snap.

Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live.

“Love this,” one fan wrote with a black-heart emoji.

“Awww that’s super cute,” another said.

“Love this absolutely beautiful” was another comment.

Other responses seemed to echo the above sentiments, with many fans feeling that the photo was a beautiful one. Questions even came in over where the dresses were from.

Leah’s Hawaii travels likely proved a talking point for her fans and not solely for seeing this mother spend quality time with her girls. The vacation was a joint one, with Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry and her three boys joining Leah. The mothers and their six kids appeared to have a wonderful time from the few social media photos they sent out. A snap of all six children enjoying a beachfront sunset proved particularly popular, with both Kailyn and Leah sharing the moment to Instagram.

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans watched this young mother raise her children in good times and bad, although fans would likely agree that Leah is in a much better place than she once was.

