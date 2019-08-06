Kate Upton Sizzles In Lace Bra & Messy Hair For Sexy Bedtime Instagram Update

Kate Upton has been heating up Instagram lately with sizzling snapshots of herself in sexy lingerie or swimsuits. On Monday, the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit model was at it again when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in bed wearing lingerie that puts her famous curves in full evidence, to the delight of her fans.

In the shot, the blonde bombshell is leaning back in bed as she rocks “messy hair” and a lace bra that features an underwire structure and two thick straps that go over her shoulders. The bra also boasts an intricate pattern of lace that creates the shape of shells on her chest, in addition to lace details underneath the cups that give more coverage to the bra. Most of the bra is sheer, aside from the part right over the breasts, which are darkened, preventing too much skin from being shown. As indicated by the tag Upton shared with her post, the bra she is wearing is by Yamamay, an Italian brand of underwear, swimwear and women’s clothing.

The 27-year-old model — who gave birth just nine months ago in November — is resting her torso on her elbow as she poses for the black-and-white shot, captured by photographer Giampaolo Sgura, as pointed out by another tag in the post.

Upton is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with her lips parted and curled in a playful smile. Her attentive eyes are framed by her fierce brows, which give her face a more intent expression. While it is hard to tell because the photo is black and white, Upton appears to be wearing a thin layer of black eyeliner and mascara, giving her gaze even more depth.

As of the time of this writing, the past — which Upton shared with her almost 6 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 250,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise Upton’s beauty, and also engage with he caption, in which she jokes about having messy hair.

“Yeah because I’m really looking at your hair lol,” one user wrote.

“Couldn’t care less if you were totally bald. You are breathtaking,” another one chimed in.

“I love messy hair it’s the cutest thing ever,” a third fan raved, trailing the comment with a series of star eyes emoji.