Constance Nunes Flaunts Booty In Sexy Black Thong

Constance Nunes is heating up Instagram with her latest, cheeky photo.

Over the weekend, Constance Nunes took to social media to flaunt all of her curves as she encouraged fans to come see her at an event, where she was giving away signed posters of herself.

In the photo, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen wearing nothing but a skimpy black thong bodysuit. Constance has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fall over her shoulder.

Nunes’ bare backside is in plain view, as well as her ample bust as she puts her hands on her hips and looks back at the camera with a sultry stare.

The model sports a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter to her face, and some light pink lips to complete her glam look.

Constance also accessorizes her look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and her shiny diamond engagement ring on her left ring finger.

As many fans already know, Nunes got married to her longtime boyfriend earlier this year, announcing the nuptials on social media.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes revealed that she and her man had tied the knot with a photo of the couple in their wedding attire, which for the model included a see-through, black lace gown with a long train.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

In addition to living life as a newlywed, Constance has also been continuing to work on cars and model. She’s also been spending the summer attending a lot of car-related events and interacting with her supporters.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes’ life by following her on social media.