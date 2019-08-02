Jen Selter Showcases Her Famous Booty And Flawless Figure In Stunning Thong Bathing Suit

Fitness guru and popular Instagram influencer Jen Selter got temperatures rising on Friday afternoon with a new social media snapshot. The American bombshell has made a name for herself in large part due to her pert booty, and she had that on full display in this new photograph.

The shot that got pulses racing showed Selter grinning at the camera as she flaunted her curvy backside. Jen was wearing a unique one-piece thong bathing suit in this shot that provided minimal coverage over her derriere and the suit had enticing cutouts both in the back and seemingly in the front.

Jen was wearing her long, brunette hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back. She wore aviator sunglasses and delicate earrings, and it looks as if she has kept her makeup palette pretty simple for this shoot.

In the caption, Selter shared that it is almost her birthday and she asked her followers to comment with their birthdate as well. Jen will turn 26 next week and all signs point toward an amazing year ahead for her.

As is almost always the case when Selter shares snapshots like this, Jen’s Instagram followers immediately went wild over this look. She has 12.8 million followers now on the social media site, and within just an hour or so of being live on her page, Selter’s booty-focused shot already had nearly 85,000 likes.

Almost 900 of Selter’s fans commented within this time period as well, and not all of the responses were from people simply posting birthdates. Jen’s followers relied heavily on various emoji to show their love for this look and this was definitely an immediate hit.

Jen didn’t note the location where she took this photo in her initial caption and it isn’t a brand-new shot. However, it doesn’t look as if she has previously shared this snapshot via her Instagram page before either.

Within the comments further down on the post, Selter added a hashtag for Capri, and it seems this was taken during a trip to the gorgeous Mediterranean island last fall. Last October, Selter shared a post on Instagram from her time there and she said she was already planning another trip back.

No matter what Jen Selter wears, she always showcases her jaw-dropping figure and inspires her millions of fans to follow her lead. The Instagram bombshell may be known for her world-famous booty, but she’s got chiseled abs and a truly insane physique to go along with that noteworthy derriere. Her fans are always eager to embrace anything and everything she shares via social media, and chances are good they won’t have to wait long for another stunning shot.