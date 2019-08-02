Nikki Hall Shows Off Ample Assets In Sexy Underwear Photo Shoot

Nikki Hall showed off her ample assets in a sexy underwear photoshoot posted to Instagram, showing why she was picked by Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio as a frontrunner for his affections on the MTV reality dating series A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

Nikki showed off her backside in a thong underwear bottom in what appears to be a photo to promote the apparel called Bamboo Underwear, a line of undergarments that are eco-friendly, ethically made and reported to be four times softer than cotton underwear.

Hall continues to parlay her celebrity from her appearance on the MTV dating series where she was slammed by fellow contestants and blasted by viewers for her aggressive nature towards her relationship with Pauly D. While many felt Nikki was pushing her own agenda throughout the limited series, the model had her eye on Pauly’s heart from the moment she learned he would be one of the bachelors available for the taking and zoned in on him from the start.

Fans loved to hate Nikki, as she was combative with many of the other women in the house, who were cast in the series for the sole purpose of scoring a relationship with either Pauly or his Jersey Shore castmate and longtime pal, Vinny Guadagnino.

Nikki’s behavior was flagged by several of Pauly’s Jersey Shore pals who appeared on the series, including Jenni Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick as being too aggressive. Still, her and Pauly’s connection was undeniable and the two maintained a deep physical and emotional bond to one another throughout the series despite all the warning signs Pauly felt throughout the competition.

In the end, all of the many eligible women who were vying for Pauly’s heart were eliminated except for Nikki and New Jersey native Derynn Paige, who found themselves as the final two competitors in the competition. Fans rooted for Derynn to win Pauly’s heart, as she was a woman who was confident in herself enough to be able to withstand the media attention her relationship with the popular club DJ would bring. Ultimately Derynn was eliminated from the series, leaving Nikki as the sole female competitor for Pauly’s heart.

In a stunning finale twist, Pauly then told Nikki that he would not be choosing her for his forever love. He said to a crestfallen and clearly angry Nikki, “I’m thinking that maybe I made a mistake here,” Pauly D said. “I’m afraid of this love — I’m afraid it’s the wrong love.”

The couple would later come to blows on the Double Shot at Love reunion show, where Pauly maintained Nikki’s aggressiveness caused him to block her on social media. She retaliated by releasing a series of private text messages between the two on Twitter, to prove her point that the Jersey Shore star truly cared for her.

Nikki Hall continues work as a model in California. Pauly D stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV.