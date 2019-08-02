Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Stuns In A White Boho Bikini

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson delighted her fans by posting yet another sizzling bikini shot to Instagram for a late-week treat. This time, the blonde beauty opted for an off-shoulder, bohemian style white number from fashion retailer H&M while posing on the beach.

The blonde bombshell has contracts with brands such as Guess Lingerie and Adore Me and has walked in shows ranging from Miami Swim Week to her native country’s Toronto Fashion Week. She has also modeled for magazines such as Sports Illustrated and Maxim. She also unsurprisingly has a large social media fandom, with over 487,000 followers.

One of those might be Justin Bieber, who wrote, “Who is this Guess model? She’s stunning” on an Instagram post in 2014, per Cosmopolitan.

“Since the Bieber post, my followers have tripled, and more people know and want to know who I am. Even TMZ and E! were talking about me!” the model gushed to Cosmo about the incident.

Danielle certainly looks stunning in her recent Instagram shot. In the picture, the model dons a white bikini. The top is off-shoulder with a square neckline and features a corset-inspired lace-up detail in the front. The bikini bottom is as teeny as possible and has the skinniest side straps, which only show off more of her incredible legs. Danielle was photographed while on a tranquil beach and is posed sitting on her calves. She wears no makeup, save a golden tan, and has her blonde locks sultrily side-swept for the shot.

The picture earned over 7,000 likes and 144 comments.

“Wow, I don’t believe you have ever looked better,” wrote a fan, adding a fire emoji.

“An angel on sand,” added a second.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote a third, using three red heart emoji.

In addition to modeling, the blonde stunner can also count herself a WAG — a.k.a. a “wife and girlfriend.” The Guess girl is dating tennis star Milos Raonic and has often been photographed cheering on her other half.

In an interview with Maxim, Danielle described her dating habits by talking about her favorite kind of dates.

“Something intimate, a romantic dinner and drinks if we are starting to get to know one another. Later on in relationships, I think it’s up to both people to come up with creative and fun activities that you know the other person would love,” she said.

Raonic might have recently treated Danielle to one such romantic dinner, as the stunner recently posted an Instagram Story while at chic eatery Sushi Zo.