Bella Thorne Busts Out Of Red Bra & Booty Shorts In Drool-Worthy New Instagram Post

Bella Thorne is putting on a sexy display for fans on Instagram.

As those who follow the actress on social media know, Bella has got an amazing figure and she’s not afraid to flaunt it for her legion of fans. The 21-year-old boasts an impressive following of over 20.8 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo shared, she earns plenty of attention from her loyal fans. In her most recent post, Bella flaunted her fit physique in not one, but two stunning photos of herself clad in a NSFW outfit.

In the first photo in the series, Thorne appears to be at a concert. She poses with a band and a ton of yellow lights just behind her in the fun-filled shot. The actress shakes her head with her hair flying all over the place in the shot while her toned body takes center in the photo. While clad in a tiny red bra, the model clutches her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. She pairs the look with a pair of tiny black booty shorts and also shows off her abs in the image. Bella completes the look with a number of silver necklaces around her neck as well as a big, silver watch.

The second photo in the series is very similar to the first one, with Thorne striking a pose in the exact same outfit as in the previous shot, only this time the photo is a little bit more zoomed-in. To complete her look, the stunner wears her hair down and messy while also sporting a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner and mascara. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Bella a ton of attention with over 276,000 likes, in addition to 1,100-plus comments.

Some of Bella’s fans took to the post to let the brunette beauty know that she looks stunning while countless others applauded her for her book being sold out in stores. A few others simply dropped a line to let Bella know that they are huge fans.

“I love you so much Bella. You are literally my favorite celebrity ever. You are my world. Thank you so much for making life easier when it’s hard. I support you 110% in everything! Have a good day,” one follower gushed.

“You look smoking hot in this pic!” another chimed in.

“I preordered my book a while back and was just able to pick it up yesterday! I cleared my whole day tomorrow so I could read it!” one more raved.

Bella’s book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, is currently available for purchase on Amazon.