Wendy Williams Has Legs For Days In Tiny Denim Shorts At Talk Show Wrap Party

Wendy Williams has been rocking Daisy Dukes all summer long, and her fans just can’t get enough. The 55-year-old talk show host was spotted in New York City on Wednesday headed to her talk show’s annual wrap party wearing incredibly tiny shorts and a crop top.

Photos obtained by Hollywood Life show the television personality wearing a black cropped graphic T-shirt that showed off a small sliver of her bare tummy above high-waisted light-wash denim cuffed shorts that just barely provided coverage for her backside. Her long, lean legs were on full display as she completed the look with black sneakers, a green $22,500 Hermes Birkin handbag, and a black New York Yankees baseball cap. Her blonde hair was neatly straightened as it fell down her shoulders.

Williams wore the casual attire as she entered New York City’s 40/40 Sports Bar for the Wendy Williams Show annual wrap party, which occurs every year in July as the cast celebrates a quick summer break from the talk show.

It’s clear that Williams is feeling as confident as ever following her split earlier this year from her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter. Her fans have been gushing over photos of the radio star rocking itty-bitty shorts, tight dresses, and low-cut shirts all summer long. However, it seems that not everyone agrees with the 55-year-old’s new look — Bow Wow recently made headlines for reportedly body-shaming Williams.

In a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, Bow Wow allegedly shared a photo of Williams walking on a beach wearing a bikini. In the caption, he mocked her “hot girl summer” sentiment and added several crying, laughing, and disgusted emoji.

According to Yahoo, fans quickly jumped to the talk show host’s defense.

“She can literally step on you,” one fan wrote.

Another pointed out that Williams makes “much more money” than Bow Wow and could quickly end him if she wanted to.

Bow Wow did take down the tweet, but as of this writing, the 32-year-old rapper has not issued an apology. The tweet was allegedly a response to prior criticism that Williams shed on Bow Wow after he rapped some “distasteful” lyrics about his ex during a performance.

Thankfully, Williams seemed to be unbothered by Bow Wow’s hate. Sources told TMZ and HL that Williams would not stop defending Ciara, the ex that Bow Wow rapped about. She also reportedly has no plans to address his comments publicly.

“She thinks his comments were immature and he is beneath any need for a response from her,” HL’s source said.