Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Booty-Enhancing Dress

Dolly Castro is constantly surprising her legion of Instagram fans with sizzling snapshots of her killer curves and outfits of the day. That is what she did on Tuesday when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a figure-hugging dress that puts her incredible physique in full evidence, to the delight of her followers.

In the photo, the Nicaraguan fitness model is posing in an elegant living room as she poses in a gorgeous brown dress that features two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that dips into her chest as its underwire frame helps put her buxom figure on full display. The dress reaches down to her calves, hugging her body tightly all across, particularly in her hip area. Because Castro is posing with her side to the camera, her voluptuous derriere is at the center of the photo.

The garment also boasts a series of white buttons at the front that give the dress a little contrast. According to the tag she included with her post, the dress she is rocking is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram page. Castro completed her sultry look with a pair of gold high-heeled sandals.

Castro is posing with one foot on tiptoes as she takes her left arm up to her shoulder, in a pose that further enhances her famous curves. As indicated by the geotag added with the post, the model posed for the shot at a home in Orange County, California. Castro is shooting a bright, big smile at the onlooker as she looks intently at the camera. The model is wearing a brown smokey eye that matches the overall color palette of her outfit, while bronze helps accentuate her high cheekbones.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Castro shared with her 6.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 45,700 likes and upward of 720 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of social media who are fans of the fitness model flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“My Queen,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Those curves,” another user chimed in, adding a fire and two heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“This one needs to be on your wall!! Stunningly beautiful,” a third fan suggested.