Sommer Ray Exudes Sexy Vibes As She Bares Booty & Leans On A Motorcycle

Sommer Ray’s newest Instagram pic is racking up the likes by the minute. Her newest posts have been diverse — some of them showed her goofing off, while others showed her working out.

But this time, Sommer opted to show off her sexy side, as she posed in a black jacket and a black thong. The photo, which was taken by a professional photographer, showed her leaning forward on a black motorcycle. She propped herself up with her left arm as she placed her right hand by her face. At the same time, she curved her back and flaunted her bare booty.

Sommer gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted, wearing very heavy mascara and shimmery, pink eyeshadow. She wore her hair pulled back and sported multiple rings.

The update has received over 243,000 likes in the first 30 minutes since it was posted. For some reason, the model has disabled comments as of this writing.

Prior to this post, Sommer shared a variety of clips of herself working out. She rocked a leopard-print outfit, which consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and matching booty shorts. She added a pop of color by wearing her hair in a high ponytail, which she secured with a neon green scrunchie. Ray kept the color theme rolling with lime green shoes.

Considering that Sommer’s background is in bodybuilding, it’s not too surprising that she appears to have good form when working out. The video clip has been watched over 1.3 million times.

Among the many comments from fans, one stood out. YouTube star Logan Paul stopped by with a short message.

“Be careful!” he said.

Logan’s comment has been liked over 500 times, but the majority of the responses to his comment appear to defend Sommer.

“Pretty sure she knows what she’s doing,” said one fan, whose sentiments were echoed by many others.

One follower alluded to Logan’s mishap in Japan, which elicited a ton of negative media attention for the social media personality. Their retort was liked over 40 times.

“You weren’t careful in Japan,” they said.

Meanwhile, other Instagram fans seemed taken by the model.

“Are you a parking ticket? cuz [sic] you got fine written all over yoy [sic],” he said.

In addition to the workout video, Sommer also shared a series of Instagram photos that showed her goofing off. The model wore a pair of high-waisted jeans, along with a dark green t-shirt. She cropped the shirt to reveal her toned midriff, while the top displayed the words “Sommer Vibes” in all-caps.

The update received over 746,000 likes.