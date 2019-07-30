Shanina Shaik Posts First Bikini Snap Of The Season & It Doesn’t Disappoint

Shanina Shaik seemed to be getting into a summer mood with her latest post to Instagram. The brunette bombshell posted her first bikini shot of the season and her fans were loving it.

In the photo, Shaik wore a lime green bikini with a bandeau top while posing on a lounge chair outside. Surrounded by green foliage with a blue sky in the background, the snap was all about summer — and sex appeal. Shaik looked stunning as usual. She leaned on one arm and held her face to the sun as she arched her back and showcased her endless legs. Her tight abs and toned hips were on full display in the pose.

The Victoria’s Secret model rarely fails to disappoint her 1.9 million fans. Within an hour of going live, the photo had almost 10,000 likes. it seems many of her fans were delighted with the snap.

While some of Shaik’s followers were confused as to why the model waited so long to post a bikini shot, others filled the comment section with fire and heart emoji.

“Bikini on fire,” one fan wrote.

“Wonderful body,” said another.

“Sun vibes,” one follower said.

“Perfection,” wrote another.

“The baddest!!” one fan said.

Shaik recently said that the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for 2019 was cancelled. In an interview with The Telegraph, she said that Victoria’s Secret was “working on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world,” per the Daily Mail.

The news outlet also reported that after 24 years, the show would not be aired on national television, adding that the show has seen a drop in viewership over the years.

Shaik, who has walked the runway five times since 2011, said she was disappointed by the news of the cancellation.

“It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen which I’m pretty sure about,” she said.

“I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world,” she added.

No doubt fans will be disappointed to know the show is cancelled because it means they will be missing out on viewing some of the most heavenly bodies in the universe.

