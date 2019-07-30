Daphne Oz Rocks A Tiny String Bikini In Instagram Photo, Displays Growing Baby Bump

Daphne Oz isn't shy about showing off some skin and her baby bump.

Daphne Oz has been documenting her pregnancy ever since she found out she was expecting her fourth child with husband, John Jovanovic. The announcement was made in March, and her growing baby bump has been displayed quite frequently since then. Her newest snapshot shows that even pregnant mamas can rock a teeny-tiny tan bikini.

The Masterchef Junior judge just wrapped up Season 8 of the children’s cooking show, and she is leaving her temporary home in LA and heading back to New Jersey. Oz shared a selfie on Instagram over the weekend wearing a skimpy, nude-colored bikini. Her baby bump was fully displayed as she appeared to be ready to hit the beach. She even wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head. However, that isn’t exactly what she had in mind when she snapped the picture.

She was in fact packing up the house for the big move. But why was she wearing a barely-there swimsuit to do it? The expectant mom explained in the post that she was hot and that she “can’t stand clothing at this point.” Fans thought she looked gorgeous and healthy in the snapshot. Yoga enthusiast Hilaria Baldwin gave her stamp of approval as well.

Daphne Oz has been through three pregnancies so far. She has two daughters — Philomena, 5, and Domenica, 1 — and a son, Jovan, 3. This one is another little girl, and she is due in just a few short weeks.

According to People, she made a cute announcement on social media in March that she related to her cooking skills. The cookbook author said, “I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!!”

Before she got pregnant with her fourth child, Oz had previously said she didn’t think she was done having kids. She mentioned how much she loved being a mother, but at that time there wasn’t any rush to have more. Now she is getting her wish and will soon have another little one to love.

Oz joined the panel of judges for the upcoming season of Fox’s Masterchef Junior, replacing pastry chef Christina Tosi. The former host of The Chew is expected to bring a unique perspective to the cooking show. She certainly has plenty of experience working with kids in the kitchen with her own three children. No premiere date has been announced yet.

More baby bump photos are sure to pop up before Daphne Oz delivers her baby girl later this summer.